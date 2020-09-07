International Literacy Day 2020: Everything About History, Theme & Significance Of The Day

International literacy day 2020 will be celebrated on September 8. The day is celebrated every year on September 8 globally. It is observed to highlight the importance of literacy and education in the world. The day also aims at spreading awareness about how people and communities can benefit from being literate.

On the occasion of International literacy day 2020, a lot of people have been wondering about the International literacy day 2020 theme, history and significance about the day. To all the people who are curious about International literacy day 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

International literacy day 2020 theme

According to UNESCO, the International literacy day 2020 will be based on Literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond with a focus on the role of educators and changing pedagogies. This theme of International literacy day 2020 will be highlighting literacy learning in a lifelong learning perspective and therefore mainly focus on youth and adults.

The theme will be providing opportunities to reflect on and discuss how innovative and effective pedagogies and teaching methodologies can be used in youth and adult literacy programmes during the pandemic and beyond.

International literacy day history

International literacy day was declared in the 14th session of UNESCO’s General Conference in the year 1966. Since 1967, September 8 is observed as International literacy day all over the world. The day is celebrated to make people aware of the importance of literacy and teaching in individuals, society, and communities.

International literacy day significance

The day holds great significance all over the world. It reminds people that the importance of literacy is a matter of dignity and human rights. The day also helps in advancing the literacy agenda towards a more literate and sustainable society. Even though the day is being observed for several years, the world still faces several challenges when it comes to literacy.

According to UNESCO, at least 773 million adults worldwide lack basic literacy skills even today. The day also aims at increasing the total literacy rate all over the world as it is one of the needs of a person’s social and personal development. International literacy day 2020 will be celebrated by wishing each other a happy International literacy day 2020 and sharing quotes on the importance of literacy and education.

