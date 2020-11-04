Saif Ali Khan Confirms Son Ibrahim Ali Khan's Bollywood Debut: Reports

Actor Saif Ali Khan has now confirmed that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon mark his debut in the Hindi film industry. In a report by Spotboye, father Saif reportedly confirmed that the younger Pataudi is now all set to foray in the acting world. Almost about 2 years ago, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the movie Kedarnath.

Now, Saif Ali Khan has told the outlet that according to him son Ibrahim seems to be ready for his acting venture. The actor also added that he will like all his children to be in the acting profession as it is ‘the best place to work in’. He travelled back in time and recalled his teenage days when he claimed to be nothing less than a ‘mess’. Saif went on to say that acting saved him from ‘self-destruction’. He further added that acting has given him a ‘sense of identity, job satisfaction and enjoyment’ more than he could ask for.

If the report is to be believed then the actor seems to have already given a thumbs to Ibrahim's acting aspirations. Although, the star kid hasn't joined the showbiz yet, but he has already garnered a loyal fan base on Instagram. With about 595k followers online, Ibrahim never fails to share a glimpse of his whereabouts. From flaunting his muscular physique to showering love on siblings, Ibrahim's endearing social media posts are unmissable. Check it out here:

On the professional front, the shooting of his much-awaited spooky adventure flick 'Bhoot Police 'went on floors recently in Dalhousie. Along with him, the movie also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandes and Javed Jaaferi in pivotal roles. Take a look:

