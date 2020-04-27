Saif Ali Khan Expects A "Hotter" Title For Amazon's Dilli, Mentions House Of Cards

Saif Ali Khan has expressed that he is not entirely impressed with the title of his upcoming series on Amazon Prime. The actor mentioned that he wishes that it would be a bit sexier, and not just a geographical location. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Saif Ali Khan expressed his thoughts about the upcoming series.

Saif Ali Khan expects a sexier title for Amazon series Dilli

Saif, in the interview, mentioned that he personally wishes the series he has worked on will not be called Dilli, which is its current name. He then went on to add that the working title for the series at the time of shooting was Taandav, which he liked very much. The actor mentioned that Taandav captured the essence of what the show was. According to the actor, the title Dilli is a bit bland. However, Saif cleared out that the makers should work out and come up with something that is a bit sexier. The actor immediately gave an example of House of Cards and said that he hopes the title is something poetic like that.

Said Ali Khan mentionedHouse of Cards as the show follows the same genre as that of Saif’s upcoming Amazon prime series. Speaking about the narrative of the show, the actor added that the idea behind the series was to show that, in India, we live in a world of politics and a strong political system. Said remarked that while there have been films like Rajneeti, the series talks about Delhi more intricately. The actor also mentioned that the show will feature a lot of elements from scandals to dirty politics.

The show is created by Ali Abbas Zafar and has already completed its shoot. Saif Ali Khan mentioned that Amazon was quite happy with the final outcome of the series and they only have a bit of dubbing left to be completed. Saif is no stranger to the digital platform and has had one of the most successful shows in the online space, Sacred Games. Speaking about it, Saif mentioned that there is a possibility of a spin-off, focusing on Sartaj Singh chasing down the Mafia.

