How Many Devices Can Use Amazon Prime Video On A Single Account?

Amazon Prime Video is one of the most famous streaming platforms in India and across the globe. As per reports, Amazon Prime Video itself has a subscriber base of over 100 million users. The video streaming platform has a number of movies and shows from various different genres including original content which makes it one of the key players in the streaming segment including Netflix and Dinsey+ Hotstar.

Also read: 'The Boys', 'The Americans' and other must-watch spy dramas on Amazon Prime Video

When it comes to online streaming platforms, it is a known practice for users to share their account passwords with their distant friends, family and acquaintances. Netflix has specific plans for users to choose how many screens they would like to stream based on preferences but Amazon Prime Video does not have any such option. It is only now that Amazon Prime Video has started giving users an option to create user profiles. So, how many users can watch Amazon Prime Video using a single account?

Also read: Jonas Brothers' 'Happiness Continues' concert documentary releases on Amazon Prime Video

How many devices can use Amazon Prime Video?

As per Amazon Prime Video's official website, a user can stream up to 3 videos at the same time using a single account. Users can share their account with up to 3 people. But, the official Amazon Prime Video usage rules also state that users can stream the same video in not more than two devices at the same time.

Also read: Download Disney Plus Hotstar app: Check how to download and subscribe to the service

Amazon Prime Video can be used on various internet compatible devices like Android/IOS smartphones, web browser, fire tablets, and others. The streaming application also provides a download option for various devices. The downloaded videos can be accessed even when the device is offline, thus making it easier for viewers to watch their favourite shows. Whereas, users can also rent web series, shows and films for typically 48 hours which gives viewers access to exclusive rental content.

Also read: How to get Disney+ Hotstar free with Jio? Know how to set-up in 6 easy steps

Also read: How Many Users Can Use Hotstar Premium? Can You Watch Premium Videos In More Than 1 Device