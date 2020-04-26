Saif Ali Khan Not The First Choice For 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Read More Trivia Here

Quick links:
Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors and has starred in more than 70 movies. The actor started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the past three decades like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Cocktail, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Cocktail': Here Are Interesting Facts About The Film That You Should Know
Kal Ho Na Ho, this film was a full package of tears, both happy and sad. Kal Ho Na Ho was an emotion for the Saif Ali Khan fans and other audiences when the film released. It has been 16 years to the film release and Kal Ho Na Ho is a film that still remains an emotion to us. Kal Ho Na Ho outlined the story of Naina who falls in love with Aman. But Aman has a secret that drastically changes her life forever.
Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Kaalakaandi': Fascinating Facts About The Film
Also read | Saif Ali Khan In 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Top Styling Tips To Take From His Character
Also read | Saif Ali Khan Replaced Aamir Khan In 'Omkara'; Check Out Other Trivia About The Epic Film
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.