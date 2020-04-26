Saif Ali Khan Not The First Choice For 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Read More Trivia Here

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors and has starred in more than 70 movies. The actor started his career in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has been a part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the past three decades like Dil Chahta Hai, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Hum Tum, Race, Cocktail, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and many more.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Cocktail': Here Are Interesting Facts About The Film That You Should Know

Kal Ho Na Ho, this film was a full package of tears, both happy and sad. Kal Ho Na Ho was an emotion for the Saif Ali Khan fans and other audiences when the film released. It has been 16 years to the film release and Kal Ho Na Ho is a film that still remains an emotion to us. Kal Ho Na Ho outlined the story of Naina who falls in love with Aman. But Aman has a secret that drastically changes her life forever.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Kaalakaandi': Fascinating Facts About The Film

Kal Ho Na Ho movie trivia

Abhishek Bachchan and Vivek Oberoi were initially approached for Saif Ali Khan's role.

Karan Johar wrote the script of Kal Ho Na Ho with his friend, Kareena Kapoor in mind as the leading lady in the film. But Kareena Kapoor asked for a too-high fee and was replaced by Preity Zinta.

It is really interesting that Salman Khan refused to play the role of Saif Ali Khan in the film, as he did not want to play second lead to Shahrukh Khan in the film.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan In 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Top Styling Tips To Take From His Character

Some of the portions of the film were shot in the city of Toronto, because of escalated production costs from filming in New York City.

Karan Johar firstly approached Neetu Singh for the role of Jennifer in the film, but she refused.

Nowadays, many music composers try to plagiarise other artists and slam the title of ‘inspiration’ on it. But the musicians and makers of Kal Ho Na Ho seriously went ahead and bought the license of Roy Orbison's song, Pretty Woman. The song is and will always be among one of the biggest hit songs of Kal Ho Na Ho.

Surprisingly this movie is a remake of the movie Anand with Shahrukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan reprising the roles in the film of Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bacchan respectively.

Also read | Saif Ali Khan Replaced Aamir Khan In 'Omkara'; Check Out Other Trivia About The Epic Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.