Saif Ali Khan Feels 'OTT Is More Artistic Than Films'; Excited About Next Release 'Dilli'

In addition to being one of the most eminent actors of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan has also made it big on OTT platforms after he starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Netflix's first Indian web series Sacred Games. Saif is also one of the first A-listers of the Hindi film industry who agreed upon doing a mainstream role on an OTT platform. Recently, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor spoke about the importance of OTT platforms during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Turned Down Roles In These Popular Bollywood Films

Also Read | When Kareena Kapoor Revealed Taimur's Reaction To Saif Ali Khan’s ‘Kareena’ Tattoo

Saif Ali Khan feels OTT is more artistic than films as he spoke about the importance of OTT platforms amid lockdown

With an illustrious career spanning over 25 years in the Hindi film industry, Saif Ali Khan was one of the first actors in his league to set foot into an OTT platform. Recently, Saif sat down for an interview with an online portal wherein he spoke about the importance of such video-on-demand platforms, especially during times like the Coronavirus lockdown. In his statement, the Tanhaji actor stated that according to him, OTT seems like it was a very good idea as one gets to do good work and that too on different platforms.

Saif also feels that OTT is more artistic than films and added that it is the main thing for an artist who wants to act. He went on to say that if one loves shows like Sacred Games and Pataal Lok, they are showing Bombay as well as India for what it is, much more than any of the Bollywood movies has shown the audience so far. He further went on to say that it is high quality contet that is atracting audiences and he loves it. He concluded saying he has done a show for Amazon Prime titled Dilli and cannot wait for it to come out as he is really excited about it.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Gets Candid About Hubby Saif Ali Khan, Shares How He Has ‘changed’ Her

Saif Ali Khan started the year with a bang as he starred in films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman which were received well by the masses. While Tanhaji was a period drama wherein Saif essayed the role of an antagonist, on the other hand, his role was quite quirky in the family entertainer Jawaani Jaaneman which marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewala in Bollywood. Saif will next be seen in the sequel of his blockbuster hit Bunty Aur Bubly next titled, Bunty Aur Bubly 2.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who's Better In Lead With Saif Ali Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.