Saif Ali Khan Has Interesting Names For Kareena, Sara, Kunal's Autobiographies; Read

Recently, a publishing house announced that Saif Ali Khan's autobiography will be releasing by 2021, which might give fans a closer look at his personal and professional life. The upcoming book will hold no-barred accounts with him as the actor will be opening about his family, home, his successes and his failures, his influences and inspirations, and his films.

Now according to a press release, the Jawaani Jaaneman actor has also given some suitable names for the autobiographies of his wife Kareena Kapoor and his daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan on Sara Ali Khan's autobiography name

Saif has given the name, 'Balancing Act' for Kareena's biopic. This may be in reference to her impeccable balancing skills between her professional life and motherhood. The actor also had a quirky autobiography name for his daughter Sara. He said that the Love Aaj Kal actor's autobiography will be called, 'Namaste'. This may sound apt given that Sara is known for flaunting her signature pose while greeting the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan names an autobiography for Akshay Kumar

Not only this, but the actor also had names for the autobiographies of his brother-in-law and actor, Kunal Kemmu along with actor, Akshay Kumar. The Laal Kaptaan actor stated that Kunal's autobiography will be called, 'Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.' This may due to the Lootcase actor's interest in automobiles. Saif then named an autobiography for Akshay which he revealed to be, 'Khiladi No 1' referring to the latter's hit Khiladi movie franchise.

The Dil Chahta Hai actor also hinted on what can be a suitable name for his own autobiography. Saif revealed that he will it will be called it, 'I’ll be good from tomorrow.' The actor also shared the reason behind this as he often swears by this catchphrase, almost like it is diet based or alcohol-based.

The Sacred Games actor also hinted that he may have a chapter called, 'Shouldn’t have had the whiskey' in his autobiography. Furthermore, according to the press release, the Commissioning Editor of the publishing house, Bushra Ahmed also said that in today's age Saif is one of the rarest, well-read stars, and also the last one of his tribe. She had added how his movies and interviews are a treasure trove of reflection on life and living.

