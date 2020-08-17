When Saif Ali Khan Had Stated He Would Quit Smoking Following An Unfortunate Incident

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He made his debut with Yash Chopra's drama Parampara (1993) and went to feature in many memorable movies over the years. The actor is now married to Kareena Kapoor Khan and has a son named Taimur with her. But did you know, long ago Saif Ali Khan used to smoke but a rather unfortunate event pushed him to stop? Read ahead to know the exact details and how the actor changed:

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood couples' memorable poses on IG

On February 17, 2007, Saif Ali Khan had to be rushed to Lilavati Hospital after he felt chest pain. Many reports at that point had speculated that the actor had gone through a minor heart-attack but that wasn't true. After that, the actor had given many interviews in which he had pointed out he would quit smoking as it was hampering his health.

Also Read | 'He is director's actor': Ali Abbas Zafar on his streaming debut with Saif Ali Khan

The actor was quoted telling various news publications that he was going to strictly stop smoking as he had understood that smoking had damaged his health. Talking about withdrawal symptoms, he had mentioned it was hard but he would continue to not smoke.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's transformation from 'Yeh Dillagi' to 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; see pics

On the work front

In 2018, Saif Ali Khan was seen the crime thriller Sacred Games opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. The series was a Netflix special and gained the actor many praises for his exceptional performance. The series is rated 8.3/10 on IMDb.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan responds to police who asked about bringing Taimur out with Kareena Kapoor

After that, the actor was seen in action-drama Laal Kaptaan (2019). The film was directed by Navdeep Singh and it failed to make an impact at the box office. The actor was next seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, followed by Jawaani Jaaneman in the same year. In terms of his upcoming work, Saif Ali Khan will soon be seen as a politician in Amazon Prime Video's web series Dilli. His other projects include Bhoot Police and crime comedy Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Saif Ali Khan's net worth

Saif Ali Khan's net worth is Rs. 282 crore, as reported by Yahoo. Saif Ali Khan is reportedly one of the top paid actors in the Hindi film Industry.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Promo Pic Credit: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.