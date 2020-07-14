Harish Kalyan Plays And Sings Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' Title Song; Watch Video

Tamil actor Harish Kalyan has shared a video of where he is singing late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara’s title track. In the video, he is seen sitting and playing the piano while he sings the title track of Dil Bechara. Interestingly, the actor looks quite fluent with the lyrics and familiar with the beats of the song.

Harsh Kalyan shared the video on his Twitter and said, “Gave a try on #DilBecharaTitleTrack with my keys. My recent fav, on loop mode!! Love you @arrahmansir. Dedicated to #SSR & his fans “ Fans in huge number showered love for the actor by dropping heart and love emoticons. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's fans also cherished some good old memories in the comments section of the video.

Gave a try on #DilBecharaTitleTrack with my keys. My recent fav, on loop mode!! Love you @arrahman sir. Dedicated to #SSR & his fans pic.twitter.com/ltXnkwwbE2 — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) July 13, 2020

About Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

The heartwarming trailer chronicles the story of a college girl, Kizie, played by debutante Sanjana Sanghi, who suffers from cancer and meets Manny (Rajput), a survivor of Osteosarcoma. The close to three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse into the friendship and romance between Kizie and Manny, and their zest for life. Peppered with dialogues about living life to the fullest and hoping against all odds, the trailer beautifully captures the soulful love story between the two leads.

Dil Bechara will also feature Saif Ali Khan in a cameo role. Musical maestro AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated for the music of the film. The trailer of the film also suggests that Dil Bechara is an adaptation of John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars. It will be a romantic comedy-drama film and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020. The film was postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The makers of Dil Bechara unveiled the highly-anticipated title track of the film on July 10. Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara title track is all about his charming charisma and his love for dancing. Voiced and composed by AR Rahman, Dil Bechara title track is penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song has garnered more than 42M views on Youtube. The makers of Dil Bechara have also released all the music tracks from the movie. Fans have been loving the songs and showering love for both Sushant and Sanjana.

