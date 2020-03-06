Saif Ali Khan In 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Top Styling Tips To Take From His Character

Saif Ali Khan is among the most famous Bollywood actors of all time. Saif Ali Khan's movies include Salaam Namaste, Tanhaji, Cocktail, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Kal Ho Na Ho, Jawani Jaaneman, Race 2, Hum Tum and more. Saif Ali Khan is one of the most unique actors who is not only popular for his performances but his stunning looks in his films too. Listed below are the styling tips to take from Saif Ali Khan's film, Kal Ho Na Ho:

3 Styling tips to take from Saif in Kal Ho Na Ho

1) Saif Ali Khan's clean shave look

Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Rohit, a Gujarati well-behaved boy who falls in love with Naina. Saif's look matches his role very well. Saif Ali Khan dons the clean shaved look throughout the film.

2) Saif Ali Khan's obsession with suits

Since Saif Ali Khan plays the role of Rohit, a businessman he is always seen donning suits. He has his clean shaved look and suits with his well-groomed hair. Saif Ali Khan looks great in different varieties of suits. He also sports some stunning kurtas in songs.

3) Saif Ali Khan's looks donning luxury brands

Saif Ali Khan in the movie can be seen donning luxury brands. In various instances, the actor is spotted carrying a Louis Vuitton bag and many other designer products. Saif Ali Khan can also be seen sporting some great watches to go with his neat look.

