Saif Ali Khan's Dapper Looks In 'Race' Franchise That Make A Classic Style Statement

Actor Saif Ali Khan has always been lauded for his style statement. Speaking of which, Saif Ali Khan's fashion sense in the movie Race, is something that fans loved. Saif Ali Khan has been a part of the Race franchise and was seen in two movies like Race and Race 2. Here are the three styling tips men can take from Saif Ali Khan from his movie Race.

Three styling tips men can take from Saif Ali Khan

Formals

Saif Ali Khan's blazer collection in the movie Race and Race 2 will make you envious! The actor is seen in sharp formal outfits in different colours. Whether be it his shoes, the tie or his iconic glares; Saif Ali Khan's style stood out from the others in the movie. His character in the Race franchise was that of a successful businessman and his overall appearance definitely did justice to his character.

Hairstyle

Another styling tip one can copy from Saif Ali Khan from the Race franchise is his iconic hairstyle. Saif Ali Khan was shown as a successful businessman who is obsessed with fast racing cars and horses. In the entire film, Saif Ali Khan was seen donning a slick gelled hairstyle that made his entire look more suave and stylish. Men could easily copy this hairstyling tip that is sharp and classy.

Not to miss the glares!

In the Race franchise, Saif Ali Khan is seen sporting different glares. The iconic glares that he wore with different outfits in the film became popular quickly. This is another tip men could copy and take inspiration from Saif Ali Khan. The different wayfarer glasses the actor wore for different scenes were rumoured to be extremely expensive. Saif Ali Khan was not a part of the movie Race 3, but the makers are eager to bring the actor back in Race 4.

