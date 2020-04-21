Saif Ali Khan’s Movies That Can Definitely Do The Trick When You Are On Romantic Date

Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in the industry today. He is known for his versatile acting and charming looks. The actor came into this industry with Yash Chopra’s Parampara (1993) and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent almost three decades in the industry, Saif Ali Khan has given us some extremely emotional and heart-touching love stories. Here are the best movies of Saif Ali Khan that are perfect to watch on a romantic date. Read ahead to know more-

Saif Ali Khan’s movies to watch on a romantic date

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Nikkhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho, alongside Preity Zinta. Shah Rukh Khan also played a lead role in the movie. The plot of the film revolved around Naina, an introverted, perpetually depressed girl, whose life changes when she meets Aman. But Aman has a secret of his own which changes their lives forever. Embroiled in all this is Rohit, Naina's best friend who conceals his love for her.

Hum Tum (2004)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Kunal Kohli’s Hum Tum, alongside Rani Mukerji. The plot of the film revolved around a novel look at the eternal battle of the sexes and the trials and tribulations of Karan and Rhea and their attempts to understand each other. The making of the sequel of the movie has lately been making rounds.

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Siddharth Anand’s Salaam Namaste, alongside Preity Zinta. Arshad Warsi also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a quirky take on life and relationships as it looks at a fairy tale with a bit of a squint and an endearing look at what being in love really means.

Parineeta (2005)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta, alongside Vidya Balan. Sanjay Dutt also was a part of the lead cast of the movie. The plot of the film revolved around the lifelong romance between Lolita and Shekar, that is upset by the arrival of another man.

Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, alongside Deepika Padukone. Ridhi Kapoor also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around an old-fashioned romantic, who tells his personal love story to a modern man who has just broken up with his girlfriend. The sequel of the movie released in 2020, with the same name, casting Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles.

