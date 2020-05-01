Saif Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in the industry today. The Bollywood Nawab is known for his versatile acting and charming looks. The actor came into this industry in 1993 and hasn’t looked back since. Saif Ali Khan is famous for the blockbuster movies that he has given this industry. Here are the top five rated movies of Saif Ali Khan, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Read ahead to know more-

Saif Ali Khan’s highest-rated movies according to Rotten Tomatoes

Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Kunal Kohli’s romantic comedy, Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic, alongside Rani Mukerji. The plot of the film revolves around an angel, a man and 4 orphans who come together to bring you a story filled with fun, excitement, tears, love and magic. The movie did very well at the box-office and received an 88% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Not The First Choice For 'Kal Ho Na Ho': Read More Trivia Here

Salaam Namaste (2005)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Siddharth Ananad’s Salaam Namaste, alongside Preity Zinta. Arshad Warsi also played a pivotal role in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a quirky take on life and relationships as it looks at a fairy tale with a bit of a squint and an endearing look at what being in love really means. The movie did very well at the box-office and received an 83% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's 'Aarakshan' Interesting Trivia And Lesser-known Facts

Eklavya (2007)

Saif Ali Khan was a part of the lead cast of Vishu Vinod Chopra’s Eklavya. The lead cast of the movie also includes Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Vidya Balan. The plot of the film revolves around a kingdom of Devigarh that comes apart at the seams, an ageing bodyguard attempts to protect the Royal Family, as well as keep its darkest secrets from ever becoming known. The movie did very well at the box-office and received a 75% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Expects A "Hotter" Title For Amazon's Dilli, Mentions House Of Cards

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead antagonist in Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The lead cast of the movie also includes Ajay Devgn, Sharad Kelkar, and Kajol. The plot of the film revolves around Tanhaji Malusare, a military chieftain in the army of the Maratha king Shivaji, who leads the charge to capture the strategically important Kondhana fort guarded by the army of the fierce Rajput chieftain Udaybhan Rathod. The movie did very well at the box-office and received a 70% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's Chic Beard Looks To Copy From His On-screen Portrayals

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Saif Ali Khan played the lead character in Nikhhil Advani’s Kal Ho Naa Ho. The lead cast of the movie also includes Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. The plot of the film revolves around Naina, an introverted, perpetually depressed girl's life changes when she meets Aman. But Aman has a secret of his own which changes their lives forever. Embroiled in all this is Rohit, Naina's best friend who conceals his love for her. The movie did very well at the box-office and received a 70% rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.