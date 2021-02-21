Saif Ali Khan-Taimur visit Kareena Kapoor Khan & baby in hospital; grandpa too snapped

Sunday brought Good Newwz for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's family as they were blessed with a baby boy. The delivery took place at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As the mother and child geared up to be discharged, the father and son Taimur paid a visit to the duo.

Saif-Taimur visit Kareena in hospital

The paparazzi stationed at the hospital spotted Saif Ali Khan and Taimur departing from the hospital in their car. The little one was seated in his father’s lap with a mask on while browsing his phone as their car zoomed past the venue.

The duo had been the subject of the paparazzi’s attention over the past few days. Right from Saif bringing gifts and toys home, to Taimur accompanying his mother for a walk, the pictures had become a talking point.

Kareena Kapoor’s father Randhir Kapoor too was spotted at the venue. Kapoor Sr had been one of the people who confirmed the news of the Jab We Met star’s delivery in media reports.

Some of the other members of the family expressed their delight on social media. Saif’s sister Saba had shared that she was a ‘proud aunt’ upon hearing the news of the delivery. Kareena’s cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni too had posted a message on her Instagram stories.

Saif, 50, and Kareena, 40, who have been married since 2012, had released a statement in Auugst that they were expecting their second child, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

They recently moved in a new home, a four-storey property, as they became a family of four.

