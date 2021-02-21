Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Become Parents For 2nd Time, Welcome Baby Brother For Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second bundle of joy, a son in Mumbai, media persons claimed. The baby boy was born at the Breach Candy Hospital in the city on Sunday. The news surfaced on social media with the paparazzi shared posting pictures of the mother of two.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan welcome second baby

As per one media person, Kareena was taken to the hospital at 4.45AM on Sunday.

Kareena's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni confirmed the news on Instagram, and wished the family.

The paparazzi had been stationed at the star couple’s residence in Bandra for the last few days. They captured moments of the numerous gifts being showered upon, and Saif being clicked bringing some of them like toys home.

Kareena’s father, Randhir Kapoor had earlier informed that the due date was on February 15. Kareena too was spotted leaving her residence with son four-year-old Taimur on Saturday.

She had also been active on social media, sharing pictures of the meals she was having. Previously, she had been shooting frequently for her radio show What Women Want and commercials during the pregnacy.

The couple has also moved in to spacious home, which is a four-storey apartment for the family of four.

‘Saifeena’, who had tied the knot in 2012, had announced their pregnancy in August with a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

On the professional front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan signed Adipurush in the role of an antagonist and had shot for Bhoot Police recently.

