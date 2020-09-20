Can Ranveer Singh Fill The Shoes Of Jackie Shroff If 'Bhoot Unkle' Is Remade? See Cast

Bhoot Unkle is a popular supernatural comedy movie. The movie helmed by Mukesh Saigal released in 2006 and was very popular among kids. The movie featured Jackie Shroff in the lead role of a ghost. The movie also starred several child actors who fondly called the protagonist played by Jackie Shroff as Bhoot Unkle. The plot of the movie revolved around a spooky lighthouse and a friendly ghost who then sets out on an adventure with the kids. The music of the film is done by Baba Sehgal. The movie proved to be a hit among the kids and audiences at that time but what if the movie is remade with the current batch of actors? Here is a look at Bhoot Unkle cast in Bollywood if the movie is remade today after 14 years with new-age actors.

Bhoot Unkle cast in Bollywood remake with current actors

Ranveer Singh as Bhoot Unkle

The lead role of the friendly ghost in Bhoot Unkle was played by Jackie Shroff. If the movie gets remade in Bollywood today, Ranveer Singh with his energy becomes the perfect actor to replace Jackie Shroff in Bhoot Unkle.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as MLA

The antagonist in the movie was played by Akhilendra Mishra. He had played the role of MLA. In the current Bollywood remake of the movie, Nawazuddin Siddiqui with his brilliant acting skills can nail this role to perfection.

Parth Bhalerao as Shyam

The role of Shyam was played by Dev Kantawala. In the movie, he discovers Bhoot Unkle when he enters the spooky lighthouse. If the movie is remade now, Parth Bhalerao might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Vidya Balan as Mami

The evil character of Mami who is always torturing Shyam with some work or the other was played by late Rasika Joshi. In the current remake of Bhoot Unkle, Vidya Balan can do justice to this role with her looks and brilliant acting skills

Ahsaas Channa as Geeta

Sheena Bajaj played the role of Geeta in Bhoot Unkle. She is known for her work in several TV shows over the years. Ehsaas Channa might be the ideal actor to play the role of Geeta if the movie is remade with current actors.

