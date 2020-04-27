Saif Ali Khan's Chic Beard Looks To Copy From His On-screen Portrayals

Saif Ali Khan has been in the industry for almost two decades. The actor made his acting debut with Yash Chopra's drama Parampara (1993) but achieved success with his roles in the romantic drama Yeh Dillagi and the action film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, both released in 1994. Alongside his acting career, Saif Ali Khan also amped up the bars in fashion and styling front. With every movie of the star, came a new style trend. Check out some of Saif Ali Khan's best beard looks from his on-screen portrayals.

Jazz from Jawaani Janaeman

In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan played the role of a 40-year-old single father. However, he still manages to look young. Here, Saif was styled in the new-generation beard look. His latest edgy look comprised of a stylish crew cut and sleek beard. This look of Saif Ali Khan resembled his carefree and free-spirited character.

Sartaj Singh - Sacred Games

Sacred Games is a Netflix series starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles. Here, he plays a Sardar cop who is divorced and stays alone. Saif dons a Sardar type beard and sports a turban on the show.

Race 2's Ranvir Singh

In Race 2, Saif Ali Khan has a regular medium beard. His gel set hair looks stylish, long and shiny. In Race 2, he plays a con.

Kurbaan featuring Ehsaan Khan

Kurbaan is an action thriller film featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Here, the Tanhaji actor has an Arabic style beard also known as a Goatee beard. The moustache and beard combine forming an arc.

