Sonakshi Sinha Or Kareena Kapoor, Who Aced This Red Strapless Gown Better?

When it comes to fashion, the B-Town divas know how to do it in the best way possible. Many times, we come across actors wearing similar attires and it is difficult to decide at times who is rocking the look better. The splendid Sonakshi Sinha and the ravishing Kareena Kapoor Khan have also been in a similar situation. Both of them opted for a red strapless gown. Take a look and decide who wore it better:

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi was spotted wearing a red strapless gown for her Harper's Bazaar photoshoot. The Dabangg girl decided to go for centre-parted hair, neatly combed. Sonakshi looked lovely in red lips and dewy makeup. The actor went on to wear heavy earrings to complete her entire look for the shoot.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena decided to wear the red strapless Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble for Lakme Fashion Week 2019. She opted for the messy bun look which highlighted her beautiful features. For her makeup, Kareena wore nude makeup which went perfectly with her bright red dress. Her nude lips, tinted cheeks and nude eyelids grabbed many eyeballs.

On the professional front

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya's directorial Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is being produced by Divya Khosla Kumar, Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi in the lead role. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium which also featured Irrfan Khan and debutant Radhika Madan. Next, she has films like Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Karna Johar’s Takht in her list.

