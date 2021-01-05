Manoj Muntashir Reveals 'Saif Ali Khan's Height Will Be Enhanced' For Character Lankesh

Ever since the Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starrer project Adipurush was announced, fans of the actor's have been keeping a keen eye on every update of the project. Recently, screenwriter Manoj Muntashir also revealed a handful of minute details of Saif Ali Khan's character Lankesh in the upcoming film. While talking to Mid-day, Manoj asserted that in Adipurush, Lankesh will be seen as a towering personality.

Manoj Muntashir reveals details of Lankesh

Adding further, Muntashir stated that Saif's height will be enhanced to eight or nine feet, using special effects, to depict his larger-than-life persona. Muntashir also informed that the film will focus on the Ram-Ravana conflict, thus highlighting the triumph of good over evil. Recalling Saif Ali Khan's "humanising" Lankesh remark, Manoj said that Ravana is perceived as an all-black figure, but in their film, he will be seen in all his shades.

The 44-year-old screenwriter shared that Ravana will be shown as a flamboyant king, who was also cruel and sadistic. On the other hand, Manoj also shared his own interpretation of the layered character and added that Ravana believed that he was more powerful than Ram, and could never fathom why Sita couldn't fall in love with him. Before concluding his conversation, Muntashir praised Saif Ali Khan and said that the latter is a thinking actor and asks questions to understand his role better.

The Mid-day report also stated that lead actors Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon have begun workshops for their character. Meanwhile, the team is gearing up to start rolling the upcoming film on January 19 at a Mumbai studio. The 3D film will be released in multiple languages.

Updates of Prabhas' Adipurush

If another report of Mid-day is something to go by, then actor Angad Bedi has been roped in to portray Lankesh's eldest son, Meghnad, in the 3D magnum opus. The report mentioned that Angad has done multiple meetings with the team, and the producers believe he fits the role of Saif's on-screen son. However, neither the actor nor the team has confirmed the news, as of now.

