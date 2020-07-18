Saif Ali Khan And Other Actors' Impactful Dialogues From 'Sacred Games'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller Sacred Games became an overnight OTT success and marked the first Netflix Original series in India. Both the seasons of Sacred Games have received immense love and an overwhelming response from the masses. Moreover, the web series successfully managed to keep the audience engaged with its gripping storyline.

However, talking of Sacred Games, two characters have precisely been the centre of attraction, Sartaj Singh, played by Saif Ali Khan and Ganesh Gaitonde, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Both the characters are shown to be at loggerheads with each other throughout the crime thriller and showcase Sartaj's profound journey to locate and arrest Gaitonde. Thus, reminiscing the good old Sacred Games days, here are some powerful dialogues from the web series.

Impactful dialogues from Netflix Originals 'Sacred Games'

Keeday Jesi Life Hai. Hai Kya Iss Sheher Main Pyar Karner Laayak?

Yehi Hai Bambai. Kachare Ka Dher, Aur Beech-Beech Main Quillay!

Ye System, Ye Bambai, Ye Sab Kaun Hai? Hum Hain Na!

Agar Mard Feild Pe Kaam Karna Chahe Toh Passion, Aur Aurat Karna Chahe Toh Bhoot?

Tujhe Zinda Rehneka Hai Toh Daring Kar, Tujhe Bada Aadmi Banane Ka Hai, Toh Daring Kar!

Sir, Main Jahan Par Bhi Hun, Apna Kaam Kar Raha Hun. Aap Bhi Kar Lo, Janam Sudhar Jayega.

Gareeb Logo Ki Entry Sirf Mandir Mein Free Hai.

Tum Mardon Ko Aisa Kyun Lagta Hai Ki Har Aurat Ko Tumhe Hi Bachana Hai?

Kyun Aati Hai Yeh Kurbaani Baar Baar? Aur Kya Hoga Jab Kurbaan Karne Ke Liye Kuch Bacha Hi Na Ho?

The Emmy nominated series is based on 2006's novel of the same name, by Vikram Chandra. The Netflix Original is directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, while it is produced under their banner Phantom Films. The plot of Sacred Games revolves around a troubled police office in Mumbai, Sartaj Singh who receives a call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, asking him to save the city (Mumbai) within 25 days.

Alongside Saif and Nawazuddin, the web series also stars Radhika Apte, Girish Kulkarni, Neeraj Kabi, Jeetendra Joshi, Rajshri Deshpande, Karan Wahi, Sukhmani Sadana, Aamir Bashir, Jatin Sarna, Elnaaz Norouzi, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait and Amey Wagh in key roles.

