Saif Ali Khan's Photos From Old & Recent Times That Show His Transition In Bollywood

Bollywood News

Saif Ali Khan is now one of the super-star and the most loved actor in Bollywood. Check out his pictures from over the years that showcase this transition.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
saif ali khan

Saif Ali Khan started his acting career in the film industry in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has spent over 25 years in the entertainment industry. With his versatile acting skills, Saif is now one of the super-star and the most loved actors of Bollywood. Recently, he made a web series which is streaming successfully online names Scared Games and Sacred Games 2. Check out his pictures that show his transition over the years.

Saif Ali Khan's photos from old times

Saif has started working in the film industry at a very young age. He worked in several movies and became successful. Check out his pictures when he started his career.

Saif

Saif Ali Khan photos from recent times

Currently, the actor is basking in the success of his film Jawaani Jaaneman. The movie has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and starred Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya F. The movie portrayed Saif Ali Khan in a playboy role who discovers he has a nineteen-year-old daughter he never knew about, and how he forms a bond with her. The movie was released on February 7, 2020. 

First Published:
