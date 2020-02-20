Saif Ali Khan & Other Bollywood Actors Who Danced To The Remixes Of Their Old Songs

Many Bollywood songs who leave a mark on the audience are often brought back to the big screen with a few new twists. In recent time, many songs who have found their way back into the hearts of the audiences all over again. However, it is very uncommon that the actors who grooved to the old number are brought back for the new version of the songs as well. Here is a list of some of the actors who helped the makers reincarnate the magic of the old songs by shaking a leg in the remix as well.

Prabhu Deva

The king of Dance, Prabhu Deva won the hearts of the audiences as he displayed his marvellous dancing skills in the song Muqabla from Street Dancer 3D. The song was originally called Mukkala Mukabala and was picturised on Prabhudeva and Nagma for the movie Premikudu. The song was originally sung by Mano, Swarnalatha, while the new version of the song is sung by Yash Narvekar, Parampara Thakur.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan will be seen grooving to the new version of his song Ole Ole. The remix version of the song was released recently and the netizens were excited to see Saif dance his heart out in the song. Ole Ole was originally picturised on Saif Ali Khan and Kajol for the movie Yeh Dillagi.

Ole Ole 2.0 features Saif Ali Khan partying in a club for the movie Jawaani Jaaneman. The song was originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, while the new version of the song is sung by Amit Mishra.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn who was originally seen grooving to the song Golmaal-Golmaal has been a part of the franchise since the first film came out. Since then, he has grooved to all the title tracks for the films for all the four films. The song originally featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor and Sharman Joshi.

However, by the fourth installation of Golmaal franchise, the song features Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Parineeti Chopra as well as Tabu for the movie Golmaal Again. The song was originally sung by Vishal Dadlani- Anushka Manchanda, while the new version of the song is sung by Brijesh Shandilya & Aditi Singh Sharma.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was seen breaking a leg in the song Allah Duhai Hai for the movie Race 2. In the third installation of the movie, Race 3, she was also seen dancing alongside Salman Khan. The song was originally picturised on Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor and Ameesha Patel.

In Race 3, the song was picturised on Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, and Saqib Saleem. The song was originally sung by Atif Aslam, Vishal Dadlani, Anushka Manchanda, Ritu Pathak and Michie One, while the new version of the song is sung by Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi and Sreerama Chandra.

