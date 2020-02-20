Here's What Happened When Saif Ali Khan Was The Guest On Wife Kareena Kapoor's Radio Show

Saif Ali Khan recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio talk show What Women Want and spoke about modern marriages. The actor revealed that he had had a discussion with his then-girlfriend now-wife Kareena about the repercussions of marriage on a woman's career. The proud husband praised his wife for the way she has managed to balance her life after marriage, both personally and professionally.

The Omkara actor feels that as a couple, they may have set an example for the way in which spouses make a marriage work by supporting each other. Saif said that he has learned everything by looking at the way his parents, late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, treated and respected each other's priorities. Strong, independent working women like his mother in the 1960s found immeasurable support in his father and that made quite an impression on him.

Saif Ali Khan recalled his conversation with Kareena from before they got married and revealed that they would discuss the impact of marriage on the career of a working woman. Saif had tried to reason with Kareena apprehensions by giving her an example of his mother Sharmila Tagore. He said that times have not changed for couples who believe in equality in their partnership through marriage.

What's next for the actors?

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Raj Mehta directorial Good Newwz which released in December 2019. The Talaash actor will be seen next in Karan Johar's period drama Takht along with an ensemble of stars. Saif Ali Khan's latest release had been Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman along with debutante Alaya F and Tabu. He will feature next in Yash Raj Films' upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film will release in theatres on June 26, 2020.

