Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Race' Vs 'Race 2': Which Performed Better At Box Office?

Saif Ali Khan starrer Race series is one of the most critically acclaimed movies in the Bollywood industry. The thriller action movie won over the audience with its unexpected twists and the great performances of the actors. Here is which movie out of Race and Race 2 did better at the box-office and with the audience.

Race vs Race 2

Race is a Hindi language action thriller movie, that is directed by the popular director duo, Abbas Mustan. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif, Bipasha Basu, Dalip Tahil, Sameera Reddy and Johnny Lever as the lead characters. The movie has many segments that are loosely based on the Hollywood movie, Goodbye Lover (1998). The plot of the film revolves around the concept of sibling rivalry, betrayal, and passion. The movie was majorly shot in Dubai and Durban, with a budget of ₹46 crores.

The movie that released on March 21, 2008, received positive reviews from the critics and became a huge commercial success at the box-office. Reportedly, the movie earned a total of ₹103 crores, worldwide and became one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year. Race was later dubbed into the Tamil language as Panthayam and the Telugu language as Race Telugu.

In 2013, the second instalment to the Race movie series was released with the title, Race 2. This was also a Hindi language action thriller movie, that was directed by the same director duo, Abbas Mustan. The movie cast Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Pancholi, and Rajesh Khattar as the lead characters. Even Bipasha Basu played a cameo in the movie. The plot of Race 2 is a carry forwarded version of the first part, with some more additional characters. The movie was made on a huge budget of ₹94 crores.

The movie released on January 25, 2013, and got very positive reviews from the critics. The movie also went ahead to become commercially very successful at the box-office, by reportedly earning ₹161 crores, worldwide. Not just the movie, but the audience also fell in love with the soundtrack of the movie. The songs in the movie were majorly composed by Pritam, Salim-Sulaiman, and Sunny M.R.. The songs Be Intehaan, Lat Lag Gayee, and Party on My Mind became extremely popular and were declared as chartbusters of the year.

