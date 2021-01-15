Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' Features Adapted Version Of THIS Iconic AR Rahman Song

Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia starrer Tandav made it to the content repertoire of Amazon Prime Video. The musical score of the Ali Abbas Zafar's digital series has been composed by Oscar, BAFTA, and Grammy Award-winning music composer, AR Rahman. One of the many songs that have been authored by AR Rahman and is a part of Tandav is Dhakka Laga Bukka, the musical number which debuted with the Mani Ratnam-starrer Yuva back in 2004. The musical outing has been remastered and adapted to the situations that a viewer will see unfolding in the Amazon Original series.

What made AR Rahman add Dhakka Laga Bukka in Tandav:

On the subject of the inclusion of Dhakka Laga Bukka in Tandav, a blog post on BookMyShow quoted Rahman saying that the Amazon Original series evokes similar kinds of emotions from the viewers as Yuva. It is due to that parallel between the two shows which convinced Rahman to include this song from the 2004 feature. Other songs that are a part of the Tandav Original Sound Track are yet to be made available to the listeners. A Tandav promo that features the revamped version of the iconic youth anthem can be found below as well as on Amazon Prime Video's YouTube channel.

The promo video featuring the song:

About Tandav:

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the 9-episode political drama features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Sunil Grover as its central characters. The main attractions of the digital series will be seen supported by the likes of Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea, and Kumud Mishra. The Amazon Prime Video original series will also see Gauahar Khan, in her first release since her marriage to Zaid Darbar. Additional actors that are a part of the ensemble are the likes of Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Kritika Kamra, amongst others. Tandav was made available for streaming just a few hours ago as of this writing and has opened to mixed reviews on the part of the viewers.

