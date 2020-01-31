Saif Ali Khan And His Inspirational Bond With His BFFs In Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan is going to return on the big screen with his upcoming family drama, Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Tabu and Alaiya F. The movie is going to hit the theatres on January 31st. Saif is seen playing the role of a carefree man who enjoys life and every part of it until his unknown daughter knocks the door. While his fans are excited to see him in a new avatar after Tanhaji's success, they are also wondering who are the best friends of this talented star.

Saif Ali Khan is rarely seen making and being with friends. However, he has many friends inside and outside of the industry. Here is a list of Nawab's BFFs from Bollywood which you would like to know.

Akshay Kumar

Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are buddies for a very long time. Both the superstars have scared the screen space in numerous blockbuster movies. The duo is known for their fun chemistry and strong bond. The most famous work of these BFFs is Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The friendship has transcended from one generation to the other. Nawab's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar's son Aarav Bhatia both are friends and are seen together going out on movies and parties.

Kunal Kemu

Being the brother-in-law of the Saif Ali Khan, Kunal knows him as a family member. The duo is seen chilling with each other a lot of time. Recently, Kunal and Saif went to the Pataudi palace with the family and can be seen having a fun time. Apart from this, these brothers-in-law have inspired many fans with their strong bond and integrity.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan are also a popular onscreen duo in Bollywood. These friends were recently on the big screen in a periodic drama, Tanhaji, which is doing wonders on the big screen. They both are considered hardworking and amongst the most talented actors of Bollywood.

