Saif Ali Khan Says He Can Get A Few Holidays By Advertising On Instagram

2019 was a good year for Saif Ali Khan, thanks to the massive success of Sacred Games Season 2. Saif also began 2020 with a bang by featuring in the hit historical epic film, Tanhaji, where he played the role of the antagonist Udaybhan Singh Rathod. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan touched upon several topics, including the reason why he is not on Instagram and why he might be tempted to join it.

Saif Ali Khan reveals why he was considering joining Instagram

Saif Ali Khan had once said that he could not have fun with his family. However, Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, recently went on a vacation with their son Taimur and Kareena even posted several beautiful pictures on Instagram. This topic was brought up to Saif Ali Khan in a recent interview that he had with an entertainment portal.

Saif Ali Khan stated that for him, a harmonious situation was when work was balanced with family and friends. If he made a movie that makes him feel creatively satisfied, then he would let himself be a little freer. He was clear about where he wanted to be and how he wanted to live. He added that he could spend a whole night looking at the art that he had collected.

Further on, Saif Ali Khan spoke about why he was not on Instagram. He stated that while he was tempted to join in, he had not done so because he believed that one could get involved in things that may not always be positive. He added that he could get a few holidays by advertising where he was and what he was doing. Saif stated that he, Kareena Kapoor, and Taimur would be brilliant ambassadors for holidays because that was what they were doing all the time.

