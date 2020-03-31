Saif Ali Khan Proves He Is The Perfect Husband As He Gives 'champi' To Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love their on-screen and off-screen banter. The duo is often seen together at various functions, parties and much more. And now that Kareena Kapoor has also joined social media, fans are getting to see the off-screen chemistry between the two and are loving it.

This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan will motivate you to spend the quarantine time with your loved ones. In the video, one can see Saif Ali Khan giving a head massage to Kareena Kapoor Khan and it seems like Kareena is enjoying it. Check out the adorable video below.

The two are always seen giving fans couple goals and fans also love to see them together. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been sharing several pictures and videos of her, Saif and their adorable child Taimur Ali Khan on how they are spending their quarantine together. Here’s taking a look at a few pictures shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on her Instagram handle.

