Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About The Paps' Obsession With Taimur

Saif Ali Khan's 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan has been a favorite with the paparazzi from the day he was born. While any of Taimur's childish play and antics become the talk of the town, the star kid apparently does not like being photographed at all.

The Tashan actor spoke to a leading entertainment portal about Taimur and revealed that even though the paparazzi insists on clicking his pictures, the little kid does not enjoy being photographed -- especially the flashes that blind him whenever he steps out of the house.

Saif Ali Khan revealed how there would be paparazzi stationed outside his house all day long to catch a glimpse of Taimur. However, when their presence outside the house became a hassle for the neighbours, the paparazzi agreed to step back but continue to follow Taimur's every move. Saif also said that he wishes that the cameras that follow his child would go easy on him in public places.

Taimur Ali Khan has been making headlines for his appearance with his parents at the Kapoor Christmas lunch on Wednesday as well as for his recently concluded birthday celebrations. He was spotted on Wednesday morning with his mother actor Kareena Kapoor as the two stepped out of a church in the city.

Kareena Kapoor has earlier revealed in an interaction with the media that she and Saif have, on several occasions, requested the shutterbugs to give Taimur his space.

She added that she does not want him to grow up in a way where he would have to cover his face repeatedly. Kareena feels that would scar Taimur even more and he himself would ask her as to why she is hiding her face.

What's next for Saif Ali Khan?

Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he will essay the role of the antagonist Uday Bhan. The Ajay Devgn starrer historical drama is directed by Om Raut and is scheduled to release in theatres on January 10, 2020.

Saif has been in the news lately for the first look poster of yet another of his upcoming films Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor looked every bit a cassanova in the poster of the comedy that will release on February 7 next year.

