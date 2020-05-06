Leonardo DiCaprio's Best Dialogues From His Movie 'Romeo + Juliet'

Leonardo DiCaprio is popular for his prominent roles in Hollywood movies. One of his best characters in a Hollywood film is his role as Romeo, in the movie Romeo + Juliet. Leonardo DiCaprio looked exceptionally handsome in the film and gained immense popularity with his role as Romeo. Apart from his looks in the movie, the actor became popular for his dialogue as Juliet's lover, in the film Romeo + Juliet.

Leonardo DiCaprio's best dialogues from his film Romeo + Juliet

Did my heart love 'til now? Forswear its sight. For I never saw true beauty 'til this night.

If I profane with my unworthiest hand this holy shrine, the gentle sin is this. My lips, two blushing pilgrims, ready stand to smooth that rough touch with a tender kiss.

Is love a tender thing? It is too rough, too rude, too boisterous, and it pricks like thorn.

The world is not thy friend, nor the world's law.

Thy drugs are quick. Thus with a kiss, I die.

Eyes, look your last! Arms, take your last embrace!

Death, that hath sucked the honey of thy breath, hath had no power yet upon thy beauty.

Under love's heavy burden do I sink

Shall I hear more, or shall I speak at this?

Love goes toward love as schoolboys from their books.

Sad hours seem long

Do not swear by the moon for she changes constantly

If love be rough with you, be rough with love

The exchange of thy love's faithful vow for mine

Well, Juliet, I will lie with thee tonight

