Saif Ali Khan Responds To Son Ibrahim's 'old Man' Tag, Says 'I Understand The Irony Of It'

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke up about being called an 'old man' by son Ibrahim Ali Khan. He said that he has no issues being called so and understands the irony behind it.

Saif Ali Khan talks about being called an old man by son

Ibrahim Ali Khan had posted a picture with Saif Ali Khan recently, calling him his old man. Saif Ali Khan was recently asked by a leading daily about what he feels about being referred to as an old man. He said the reference was quite funny according to him. He said that being older does not bother him and the fact that he is Ibrahim’s old man helps. Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that he is keen to be fit and look his best. He said that he will not be looking like an old man for a while but he understands the irony of it.

Read Saif Ali Khan's Bookworm Pic Shared By Kareena Kapoor Has Taimur Too; Did You Spot Him?

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan Grooves To 'Despacito' While A Shy Saif Ali Khan Tries To Match Steps

What was the post about?

Ibrahim Ali Khan had recently posted a picture with father Saif Ali Khan on his official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, both the father and the son can be seen wearing a black suit. Ibrahim can be seen wearing a black shirt with the blazer while father Saif Ali Khan was wearing a white one. In the caption for the post, Ibrahim had mentioned how the picture is with his old man. He also added an interesting emoticon at the end of the caption. Take a look at the post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan here.

Image Courtesy: Ibrahim Ali Khan Instagram

Read Saif Ali Khan Says He Is Proud Of Daughter Sara Despite Box Office Failure Of Love Aaj Kal

Also read Kareena Kapoor Khan Reveals That Saif Ali Khan Is 'booked' In THIS Post; See Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.