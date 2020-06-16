Sara Ali Khan Thought Sushant Singh Rajput Was Very Intelligent: Saif Lists His Talents

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, while talking to a leading news daily, revealed how his daughter Sara Ali Khan reacted after she found out about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Saif Ali Khan disclosed that he doesn’t know if she would want him to talk about it. But, he stated that she was very upset after she found out about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Saif Ali Khan also revealed that she was shocked initially and then upset. He stated that Sara Ali Khan really liked Sushant Singh Rajput and that she was very impressed by some of his personality traits. Sara Ali Khan reportedly found Sushant Singh Rajput to be very intelligent. She said he could discuss various aspects of philosophy and engineering as well as quote eminent philosophers like Jean-Paul Sartre.

Saif Ali Khan also stated that Sara Ali Khan was impressed that he had learned how to shoot a bow and arrow with his left hand, and also that he was very fit, hard-working and a good actor. He also said that she was so impressed by him that when he worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, he also saw him in a similar light. Saif Ali Khan revealed that when he made a cameo in Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Dil Bechara, Sushant was really nice to him.

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have acted together in Kedarnath. Kedarnath marked Sara Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut. Sara Ali Khan shared a black-and-white BTS picture of herself and Sushant Singh Rajput from the sets of Kedarnath to pay tribute to him.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in an apparent suicide. His cremation ceremony was held on Monday in the presence of his family and a few of his colleagues from the industry. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves across the Bollywood industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief- Team SSR

