Sara remembers first hero Sushant; Sanjana, who will debut in his last film, breaks down

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday came as a shock to his colleagues of the film fraternity. Even the actresses who have made their debut opposite the actor got emotional. Sara Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi, his co-stars in Kedarnath and Dil Bechara respectively, shared heartwarming posts for the late star.

Sara shared an adorable monochrome photo with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath, where Sushant is seen enjoying a hearty laugh as she smilingly looked at him. Writing his name in the caption, she put heart and heartbreak emojis.

Here’s the post

Sushant’s last film to hit the theatres will be Dil Bechara, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is the launchpad for Sanjana Sanghi. The debutante posted a video on Instagram, where she got extremely emotional.

She starts by narrating a line from The Fault in Our Stars, which is the book/film that is being adapted for Dil Bechara: “You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful,". Sanjana recealled how it used to be his favourite line, and how they’d read this line to each other before performing tough emotional scenes.

She thanked all those who were writing to her that he was an ‘artist par excellence’. Sanjana also recalled how he wanted her to go far and succeed, apart from their plans to do something together for the education sector.

“We just wish you’d never done this," she concluded while breaking down, along with a glimpse of them dancing together on the sets.

She also wrote a lengthy note, in the caption, on hoping she was reading some ‘horrible joke’, him jokingly telling her 'Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!', being excited to watch their ‘best film’ and her first, the tips he gave her like conserving her energy on set and more. She added that she knew Sushant spending time ‘beside his mother’ would make him happy.

Here’s the post

Numerous other stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and many others had also mourned Sushant's loss.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital after the police found him hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday. His family is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai soon and have departed from Patna. His last rites are expected to take place in Patna.

