Sara remembers first hero Sushant; Sanjana, who will debut in his last film, breaks down

Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide on Sunday came as a shock to his colleagues of the film fraternity. Even the actresses who have made their debut opposite the actor got emotional. Sara Ali Khan and Sanjana Sanghi, his co-stars in Kedarnath and Dil Bechara respectively, shared heartwarming posts for the late star.
Sara shared an adorable monochrome photo with Sushant from the sets of Kedarnath, where Sushant is seen enjoying a hearty laugh as she smilingly looked at him. Writing his name in the caption, she put heart and heartbreak emojis.
Sushant’s last film to hit the theatres will be Dil Bechara, which has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie is the launchpad for Sanjana Sanghi. The debutante posted a video on Instagram, where she got extremely emotional.
She starts by narrating a line from The Fault in Our Stars, which is the book/film that is being adapted for Dil Bechara: “You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful,". Sanjana recealled how it used to be his favourite line, and how they’d read this line to each other before performing tough emotional scenes.
She thanked all those who were writing to her that he was an ‘artist par excellence’. Sanjana also recalled how he wanted her to go far and succeed, apart from their plans to do something together for the education sector.
“We just wish you’d never done this," she concluded while breaking down, along with a glimpse of them dancing together on the sets.
She also wrote a lengthy note, in the caption, on hoping she was reading some ‘horrible joke’, him jokingly telling her 'Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!', being excited to watch their ‘best film’ and her first, the tips he gave her like conserving her energy on set and more. She added that she knew Sushant spending time ‘beside his mother’ would make him happy.
. . You gave me a forever, within a limited number of days, and for that. I’m forever grateful. -The Fault In Our Stars A forever of learnings, and of memories. I refreshed my web pages a 100 times hoping I’m reading some sort of horrible joke. I’m not equipped to process any of this. I don’t think I ever will be. I’m definitely not equipped to articulate my feelings, this is me failing, but trying. After 2 years of seemingly all the possible difficulties one single film can face, with all sorts of crap constantly being written, and being relentlessly pursued. We were supposed to FINALLY see our film - my first film, and what you told me you believed was your best film yet, together. In the middle of our 16 hour shoot days, you’d tell me that being and becoming Manny, made you happy. But you’d also fleetingly mention being anyone other than yourself made you happy. I was too ill equipped to understand the depth of what you meant. Amidst your struggle, you somehow found a way and had a desire to yell out to me from the opposite side of set screaming “Rockstar, itni achi acting thodi na karte hain paagal!” ; To guide me over things big & small through our film’s process, To tell me to conserve my energy on set; To discuss even the smallest nuance you thought could change the narrative of a scene and would whole heartedly accept my disagreement; To discuss ways in which we could together forge a brighter educational future for the children of India. You were a force Manny, and you always will be. We’re going to spend an eternity to try and make sense of what you’ve left us behind with, and I personally never will be able to. I simply wish you never left us behind in the first place. Just know, you have a country full of millions, looking up at you, smiling at you, thankful for you. As you smile back at us, from up above. The fact that you get to spend the rest of your time by your mother’s side, I know you gives the only happiness you wanted in the world. John Green wrote this, in our beloved book, The Fault In Our Stars, from my character to yours, but here is me, Sanjana, saying this to you, Sushant : #RIPSushantSinghRajput
Numerous other stars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and many others had also mourned Sushant's loss.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s mortal remains were taken to Cooper Hospital after the police found him hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday. His family is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai soon and have departed from Patna. His last rites are expected to take place in Patna.
