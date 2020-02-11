The Debate
Jawaani Jaaneman Fails To Pick Up Its Box Office Collection Even In The Second Week

Bollywood News

'Jawaani Jaaneman' starring Saif Ali Khan released on January 31, 2020, amidst much anticipation. However, the film has failed to perform up to its expectations

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
jawaani jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman marked the debut of Alaya Furniturewala in the film industry. The film had been the talk of the town ever since it was announced and was finally released on January 31, 2020. However, the collections of Jawaani Jaaneman have turned out to be disappointing compared to its hype.

ALSO READ | Alaya F Reveals She Faced Several Rejections Before 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office update

Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to mint merely ₹25.18 crores till date. This is a disappointing number given the hype that surrounded the film before its release. As the film entered its second week, Jawaani Jaaneman saw a considerable dip in its Box Office collections, as pointed out by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

On Monday, Jawaani Jaaneman saw a collection of just ₹68 lakhs at the Box Office. However, on Sunday and Saturday, the film managed to do a business of ₹1.67 crores and ₹1.58 crores respectively. Despite competition from Malang, which was the latest release the Box Office, Jawaani Jaaneman managed to stack up a few good numbers.

ALSO READ | After Alaya F, Kubbra Sait Rakes In Compliments For 'Jawaani Jaaneman'

Check out Taran Adarsh’s update on Jawaani Jaaneman’s box office collections:

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Should Star In Bollywood Titanic Remake, Says Jawaani Jaaneman Producer

Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman had been one of the most anticipated releases of 2020. On the opening day, the film opened up to a whopping ₹3.24 crores. On the following Sunday, the film managed to pick up business and collected over ₹5.04 crores at the Box Office, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

The film has managed to do well in metropolitan cities like Mumbai and New Delhi. Reportedly, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to make only ₹1.40 crores in the overseas market. On the opening day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh added that Jawaani Jaaneman has done 'much better' than several solo releases in the recent past.

Reportedly, Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to do better business as compared to Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. It is yet to be seen how far will the movie managed to stay in the race. With newer releases this week including Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal, Jawaani Jaaneman might see a steeper fall in its collections.

ALSO READ | Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya Furniturewala Is A Breakout Star; 7 Lesser-known Facts About Her

 

 

