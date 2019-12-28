Sara Ali Khan’s Fans Are In For A Treat In 2020 And Here's Why

Sara Ali Khan kick-started her career in Bollywood a year ago with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film was a success at the box office and Sara was praised by all corners of the industry. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. Shortly after that, she was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.

Sara Ali Khan is also the daughter of Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan. Her star kid status earned a lot of attention from the shutterbugs even before she debuted on the big screen. Sara Ali Khan recently also featured in the Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list of 2019. She beat her rivals like Ananya Panday to feature on the list.

Fans have not seen Sara Ali Khan sizzle on the silver screen in almost a year but the actor has always managed to keep her fans in the loop with regular updates on social media. She recently also posted pictures of herself on a relaxing holiday along with her friends. Alongside films, Sara Ali Khan has also done numerous commercials, etc. Here is what Sara Ali Khan fans should look forward to in 2020.

Love Aaj Kal 2

Sara Ali Khan’s father starred in the prequel, Love Aaj Kal opposite Deepika Padukone. However, now his daughter has taken on the responsibility of the sequel. The final title and plot of the film have not been confirmed yet. Love Aaj Kal 2 will also star Kartik Aaryan. Fans are very interested to see the pairing of Kartik and Sara as she had publicly accepted her crush for the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor on several occasions. The film is being directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Randeep Hooda in a pivotal role. Love Aaj Kal 2 is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2020 release.

Coolie No. 1

Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of the 1995 Govinda starrer of the same name. The film stars Sara Ali Khan alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is being directed by David Dhawan and bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani. Sara Ali Khan will be reprising the role of Karisma Kapoor from the original. The first look of the film was released in May 2019. Thee makers of the 2019 film have also confirmed that they will be recreating the classic song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha for the remake as well.

