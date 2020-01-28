Saif Ali Khan Says He Was Irresponsible In His 20s, But Was Always There For His Kids

Saif Ali Khan has lately been busy with the promotion of his upcoming film, Jawaani Jaaneman. The actor recently spoke about parenting and early days. He said that he has been irresponsible but not with his kids.

Saif Ali Khan talks about parenting and his youth

Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the shoes of a lethargic parent trying to figure out how to deal with a grave situation. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, he spoke about how much he related to the character. He said that he may not have been responsible at various points in his 20s but he has always been there and ready to do the best that he could do for his kids. He said he has never felt like an absentee father. He was asked what has been the difference between raising kids then and now. Saif Ali Khan said that the difference is that he is more patient now. He said that around Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s time, he was more focused on career. He pointed out that he is more patient now with such matters.

Saif Ali Khan also spoke about his divorce with Amrita Singh. In an interview with a leading news portal, he said that he still feels things could have been different. He also said he tries his best to make peace with it.

Read Saif Ali Khan's "This Is Not Mumbai, It Is Andheri" Triggers A Hilarious Debate

Also read Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, And Other Adorable Bollywood Fathers With Their Kids

About Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a drama film which is all set to hit theatres at the end of January. The film revolves around a 40-year-old playboy who meets his daughter later in life. The film has been directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Abbas Dalal. Jawaani Jaaneman will feature actors like saif Ali Khan, Tabu, and Alaya Furniturewala in pivotal roles. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

Image Courtesy: Tabu Instagram

Read Saif Ali Khan Speaks On Ole Ole Recreation, Says 'it Was Probably Best Left Where It Is'

Also read Saif Ali Khan's 'Not Mumbai, This Is Andheri' Gaffe Leaves Ekta Kapoor Saying 'Poor Me'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.