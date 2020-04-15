Saif Ali Khan's Most Memorable Dialogues From Cult Classic 'Dil Chahta Hai'

Saif Ali Khan is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has given his audience some outstanding movies to watch. One of those films being the 2001 release Dil Chahta Hai, which managed to give Saif Ali Khan the fame and popularity he deserved.

A number of fans and critics have appreciated Saif Ali Khan's work in this Bollywood cult film. The movie also starred Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, and Preity Zinta in lead roles. In a throwback to the 2000s, here we have listed Saif Ali Khan’s best dialogues from the 2001 romantic drama film Dil Chahta Hai.

Saif Ali Khan's best dialogues from Dil Chahta Hai

Ya toh dosti gehri hai ... ya yeh photo 3D hai

Hum cake khane ke liye kahin bhi jaa sakte hai

Tujhe kya lagta hai? Me Roz is takiye pe baithta hu kya

Haan mein... magar voh …suno to... tumne to… lekin main... kabse keh…

Saif Ali Khan has been in the Hindi film industry for over three decades now and has managed to gather a strong fan base. With a number of successful big-screen appearances, Saif Ali Khan has established himself as one of the most popular stars in the industry. He has also managed to attract huge fan following that never forgets to shower the star with immense love and support. Other than Dil Chahata Hai, Saif Ali Khan has other Bollywood blockbusters to his credits like Omkara, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Love Aaj Kal to name a few.

