Saif Ali Khan Interrupted By Taimur In An Interview, Actor Asks Someone To 'shut The Door'

Recently Saif Ali Khan narrated how his son, Taimur Ali Khan seems to have become a regular in his interviews. As the actor was narrating some of Taimur's antics to a journalist, the toddler apparently came inside and interrupted Saif's interview. Here's what happened later.

During an ongoing interview, Saif Ali Khan suddenly asked someone off-camera to close the door. Later, he revealed to the journalist that it was his son, Taimur Ali Khan who had interrupted him. It seems Saif's son had come inside looking for something but the actor asked someone to take him out of the room and shut the door.

Saif Ali Khan then also shared a similar incident that had happened during one of his previous interviews. The actor was reportedly asked in a previous interview if he could bring his son on camera for some time. Saif had indeed gone looking for Taimur. The reason was that Saif thought a glimpse of his son would cheer up people during the tough times.

However, Saif Ali Khan revealed in the current interview that Taimur was in the loo at that time and hence, could not show up. He knows how people become happy seeing the young one. He further added that he would have made Taimur Ali Khan blow a kiss to the audience or something along the line because this is not something Taimur's parents usually indulge in. It would have been a treat for Taimur's fans.

Later in the interview, Saif Ali Khan had reportedly revealed that Taimur was a "source of joy" for him and Kareena Kapoor during the quarantine. He also said how Taimur seemed happy that both his parents were at home with him. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan had shared a picture on her Instagram where the three can be seen celebrating Easter.

Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's father-son moments

