Saif Ali Khan Says Rani Or Aishwarya Rai Could Have Done Parineeta - But Vidya Balan Best

Saif Ali Khan, in an interview with a media outlet, mentioned that he would have liked to see Aishwarya Rai in the film Parineeta. He also added that he wasn't sure Vidya Balan could do a good job in the film and was very sceptical about her. Many other details about the film Parineeta and its cast were revealed in the interview.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan and other Bollywood couples' memorable poses on IG

Like Lolita was Shekhar’s better half even before d world knew it,u were mine too but on d 10th June 2005,i became ur Parineeta.

I loved u then & now & i will forever more,my dear Cinema.

To those who have made sure this marriage survives & thrives,ThankU#15YearsOfParineeta pic.twitter.com/r432b5TBv3 — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) June 10, 2020

Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan were not the first choices

In the interview, Saif Ali Khan talked about how both he and Vidya Balan were the second choices for the film. The actor said Vidhu Vinod Chopra didn't want Saif to play the role and that if anyone asked Chopra, who was the screenwriter as well as the producer for the film, he would say Saif bullied his way into the role.

Saif Ali Khan also mentioned that he would have liked Aishwarya Rai for the movie if not for Vidya Balan. The actor said that he absolutely loved Vidya Balan's acting in the film and could not imagine having someone else right now. He also mentioned that he imagined that Rani Mukerji could play Vidya's role but that couldn't happen.

The actor ended the interview by saying that Vidya Balan was the best choice in the end and he was glad she was selected for the role. According to the actor, Vidya Balan's acting was very raw and natural; he absolutely adored her in the film and also loved working with her. She was also one of the most genuine people he had met, Saif added on an unrelated note.

Also Read | 'He is director's actor': Ali Abbas Zafar on his streaming debut with Saif Ali Khan

The movie Parineeta released in 2005 on June 10 and it completed 15 years of its release. The story revolves around Lalita and Shekhar who have been friends since childhood and have now fallen in love. They are then separated by the schemes of Shekhar's father and the plot thickens with more drama added on it with the arrival of Girish, who supports Lalita's family.

Directed by debutant Pradeep Sarkar, the movie was based upon a Bengali novel of the same name. It also marked the Bollywood debut of actor Vidya Balan. The film was extremely critically acclaimed and went on to win many awards like National Award for Best Debut Film, Filmfare Award and more.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan's transformation from 'Yeh Dillagi' to 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; see pics

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan responds to police who asked about bringing Taimur out with Kareena Kapoor

Promo Pic Credit: Parineeta Movie's Twitter and Kareena Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.