Saif Ali Khan's Transformation From 'Yeh Dillagi' To 'Jawaani Jaaneman'; See Pics

The actor came into this industry in 1993 and has not looked back since then. Since his debut movie, Saif was seen in different kinds of roles where his majority of the roles had a comic nuance to them. Recently he turned himself towards a more serious choice of roles when he appeared in Tanhaji as well as his hit web series called Sacred Games. Take a look at the transformation pics of Saif from over the years since his movie Yeh Dillagi made him quite popular amongst the ladies to his last released film Jawaani Jaaneman.

Saif Ali Khan transformation pictures

Yeh Dillagi, that was released back in 1994, featured actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan along with Kajol. Akshay and Saif played two warring brothers in love with the same girl, which was played by Kajol. Apparently the movie was inspired by the American film from the 50s titled Sabrina.

Sacred Games

Saif and Nawaazzuddin Siddiqui starring Sacred Games is definitely one of the web series that proved to be a milestone in both their careers. Saif played the role of a cop in the crime-thriller series whereas Nawaz played the role of the gangster. The Netflix series broke several records and won accolades in India.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starred actors Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead roles. Saif Ali Khan was seen as an antagonist in the film, while Ajay Devgn played the role of Tanhaji. The plot of the film revolves around Tanhaji Malusare, a military chieftain in the army of the Maratha king Shivaji, who leads the charge to capture the strategically important Kondhana fort guarded by the army of the fierce Rajput chieftain Udaybhan Rathod. Kajol was seen as Tanhaji's wife in the film. The biographical film was helmed by director Om Raut.

Jawaani Jaaneman

Jawaani Jaaneman is a romantic-comedy which was directed by Nitin Kakkar. Actor Tabu and Saif were seen to reunite after a long time for this movie, they last starred together in Hum Saath Saath Hain. Tabu plays the role of Alaya F’s mother in the movie. Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F’s debuted from this movie as well.

