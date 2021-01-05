Saif Ali Khan Says 'Tandav' Delves Into The Psyche Of People Who Are Greedy For Power

As Saif Ali Khan has been gearing up for his upcoming web series Tandav on Amazon Originals, he spoke about the basic ideas behind the plot of this nine-part series. Created and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Tandav will feature an ensemble cast of some of the most talented artists in the industry. Read further ahead to know more about the Tandav cast and how Saif Ali Khan explained ‘Tandav’.

According to the reports by PTI, Saif Ali Khan stated that the series digs into the persona of people who have massive greed for power. The actor also mentioned that for him, it is a show about people and pressure and what happens to ambitious people when one gives them the goals they really want. He further mentioned that it did not really have to be on politics and could’ve been on something else, but since it is a political nation and everyone likes discussing it, it was a good idea for the show. Saif Ali Khan stated at the virtual press conference for Tandav’s trailer launch how it was a fantasy show with influences from all over the place.

Another popular Tandav cast member includes Dimple Kapadia who also talked about the richness of the ensemble cast of the show with a fascinating story. She stated how it was a major draw for her to get an opportunity to work with Ali Abbas Zafar. Speaking about her character, she stated that it was well-etched and quite fun and interesting. As she will mark her digital debut, she stated how she feels great to be in this space and added how a character can be developed on the web a lot more.

Tandav Cast

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia, other cast members include actors such as Dino Morea, Sunil Grover, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Anup Soni, Hitten Tejwani, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Kritika Kamra, Kumud Mishra, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Paresh Pahuja, Shonali Nagrani, etc.

Saif Ali Khan’s movies

Apart from some of the popular web series, some of Saif Ali Khan’s movies are also loved by the audiences. Some of his memorable ones are namely Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Hum Tum, Parineeta, Race, Cocktail, Baazaar, Omkara, Kya Kehna and many more.

