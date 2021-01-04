Daily Ent Recap Dec 4: Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav' Trailer Released & Other Important News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry on the second day of the new year. From Bhumi Pednekar's Badhai Do movie commencing shoot to Charlie's Angels star Tanya Roberts's death, many celebrities made headlines on January 4. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Tandav trailer out now

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan's upcoming web series, Tandav has been released. The show highlights the details involved in electing the prime minister of our country. The web series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021. Tigmanshu Dhulia and Dimple Kapadia will be seen in prominent roles in the web series.

Bhumi Pednekar's Badhai Do movie commences shoot

Bhumi Pednekar has jetted off to Dehradun to start the shooting of her upcoming film Badhai Do. She also took to her Instagram stories to share snaps from her time on the set. In of the story that she has shared she has shared the scrip and wrote on it, 'Reading For Badhai Do'. Badhai Do is the second instalment of the popular movie Badhai Ho.

Tanya Roberts' death

Tanya Roberts, who was popular for her performance in the Charlie's Angels, has passed away. She was 65-years-old. Earlier, she was admitted in the hospital as she had passed out when she was taking her dogs on a walk. She was breathing with the help of a ventilator. Tanya Roberts’ representative and long-time friend Mike Pingel broke the news of Tanya Roberts' death to The Hollywood Reporter.

Kanika Dhillon's wedding

Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon took to Instagram to share pictures of her wedding. In the pictures, she looked gorgeous in a dark pink suit. While her husband Himanshu Sharma looked handsome in a white kurta and yellow Nehru Jacket. In the caption of the post, Kanika wrote, 'New Beginnings'.

Anupam Kher's mother Dulari hails PM's decision

Anupam Kher took to Twitter to share a video of his mother hailing the efforts of the central government regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. In the video, she is also showering her blessings on PM Modi. In the tweet, Anupam wrote that his mother was thrilled when she heard of the two vaccines Covaxin and Covidshield being approved by the government.

Mom is thrilled about the approval of two vaccines! She had some wonderful things to say about PM @narendramodi ji . “à¤œà¥‹ à¤šà¥€à¤œà¤¼ à¤¥à¤¾à¤®à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤•à¤° à¤²à¥‡à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤à¤®à¥‹à¤¦à¥€ à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤‚à¤¦à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¦” One doesn’t earn such genuine praise from a 84-year-old mother without doing genuine hard work!! ðŸ™ðŸ˜ðŸ¤“ #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/Zm2UL6wk2Z — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 4, 2021

Image courtesy- @saifalikhan_online and @bhumipednekar Instagram

