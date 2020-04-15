Saif Ali Khan Shares His Views About The South Korean Film 'Parasite'

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently spoke to a leading daily. During the interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked about the South Korean film Parasite. The film Parasite is said to be one of the highly appreciated films of 2019. The film did not only won audiences' hearts but also won four awards at the 92nd Academy Awards. The film Parasite won awards under the categories - Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best International Film.

Here is what Saif Ali Khan feels about the film Parasite

Saif Ali Khan in his recent interview with a leading daily said that he was in complete awe of the film. The actor said that the film deserved to win all the awards that it won. Saif Ali Khan also said that he believes a film like Parasite could easily be made in India as well. The actor added that however, in India the industry does not like to show films like Parasite.

In the past few years, Saif Ali Khan has been very experimental with his roles. The actor is experimenting with various kinds of genre and characters. Saif Ali Khan also made his digital debut with the series Sacred Games along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui that became one of the most popular series in India.

Saif Ali Khan's character in the show as Inspector Sartaj Singh was highly appreciated by the viewers. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan also did films like Kaalakaandi, Laal Kaptaan and Tanhaji where his character was different from the others. The fans are impressed with his various experimental roles.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the film Jawaani Jaaneman before the lockdown. The film received praise from the audience for his role as a Casanova who transforms into a responsible family man. Recently, before the COVID-19 lockdown, Saif Ali Khan even wrapped up the first schedule of the film Bunty Aut Babli 2 with actors Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

