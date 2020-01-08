Saif Ali Khan Owns A Collection Of Expensive Watches; Check List

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan belongs to a royal family of Pataudi. The actor has a rich taste when it comes to expensive things that he owns. The Race actor had confessed to liking watches and he owns many expensive and luxury watches.

In an old interview, Saif Ali Khan had reportedly said that he changes three watches in a day. Check out the watches owned by Saif Ali Khan.

Patek Philippe Nautilus

Many times the actor was spotted wearing a Stainless Steel Patek Philippe Nautilus which costs something around Rs 32,58,000. The watch is from the Patek Phillippe SA which is a clock manufacturer company and has headquarters in Switzerland.

Rolex Yachtmaster 2

The price of the watch in India is Rs. 27,57,000. The watch has a classically designed dial which gives a royal look to the actor. The watch has the highest quality of 18 k gold alloys and is a perfect example of the brand’s painstaking attention to quality. The Yacht-Master II is also water-resistant up to 100 meters.

Rolex Submariner 18K white gold

The price of the watch in India is Rs. 22,28,000. The watch is a benchmark in its genre. The water resistance capacity of the watch is up to 300 metres. The blue coloured dial perfectly matches with the 18K white gold.

Patek Phillippe Chronograph Annual Calendar

The cost of the watch is Rs.40,00,000 in India. Reportedly, the watch is the last evolution of a model which shows up the best thing of Patek, which is calendar chronographs.

However, it was also the first watch from the manufacturer equipped with the in-house, integrated, self-winding chronograph movement.

