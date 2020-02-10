Kim Kardashian West Wishes She Could Change THIS Flaw In Her Shapewear Line

Kim Kardashian West is always in the news for various reasons. Recently, in an interview with a leading news daily, Kim Kardashian West spoke about her own brand of shapewear and revealed that it has a major flaw.

Kim Kardashian West has regrets over this flaw in her Shapewear line

According to reports, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear has a flaw. Mrs West stated it herself, and added that she wished they had launched shapewear with a ‘pee hole.’ For the people who do not wish to take the whole thing off every time, they feel the need to use the urinal. West stated that although her brand SKIMS is not perfect, she credits every business venture she has ever been in until this point, to really understand what it takes, and how involved one really has to be if they want it to be the best.

READ | Liam Hemsworth's Upcoming Movie 'Arkansas' And All You Need To Know About The Crime Drama

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West recently made headlines for their classic and graceful appearance at the Oscars 2020 after-party. Kim was seen sporting an off-white dress, which looked like an amalgamation of a snow-suit and a classic ball-gown. While her husband was wearing an all-black leather styled double-breasted blazer and a pair of pants, along with a pair of brown shoes. Here are a few photos of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West from Oscars 2020.

READ | Oscars 2020: Steve Martin And Chris Rock Roast Jeff Bezos; Watch Fun Video

READ | Oscar Snubs: The Biggest Snubs As Oscars 2020 Is Around The Corner

READ | Neha Kakkar And Aditya Narayan's Wedding Update: Udit Narayan Calls It A "TRP Gimmick"



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.