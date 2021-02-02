Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan Starrer 'Adipurush' Goes On Floors; Om Raut Shares 'muhurat' Pics

Om Raut’s much-awaited project Adipurush has finally gone on floors and the director has shared pictures from the "muhurat" in a tweet today on February 2, 2021. Fans are elated as they expressed excitement as soon as the announcement was made. Read along and take a look at the pictures and more here.

Prabhas starrer Adipurush goes on floors, Om Raut shares pictures from Muhurat

Director Om Raut’s highly anticipated epic Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan has finally commenced filming. Earlier today on February 2, 2021, Om Raut took to his Twitter handle and shared a couple of pictures from the "muhurat" of the upcoming film. The first picture that he shared was of the clapboard in focus, and the second was of the clapboard kept in front of the idol. Raut wrote along with it, “#Adipurush muhurat” followed by a series of hashtags and tagging people and banners that are on-board the project.

Here are some of the reactions by fans,

All The Best om Bhai garu from @PrabhasRajuClub and team

Give Us An Unforgettable & Best Output.#Prabhas #Adipurush pic.twitter.com/TeOvK8ZVN4 — Prabhas Raju Club™ (@PrabhasRajuClub) February 2, 2021

Shubh Ho Shresth Ho Safal Ho! — Bharatt Dilip Shitole 🇮🇳 (@bharatshitole) February 2, 2021

All The Best Brother 😍 Waiting For 2022 Biggest Blockbuster 🔥🔥🔥 Prabhas Anna As Lord Ram #AdipurushAarambh #Adipurush — venkatesh12771719 (@venkatesh1277) February 2, 2021

Earlier this morning, i.e on February 2, 2021, Prabhas announced the movie has gone on floors. He shared the logo poster of the film that had "Aarambh" (begins) written under the title. In his caption, the actor wrote, “#Adipurush aarambh” followed by #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries.

More about Adipurush

Adipurush will be a period drama adapted from the Indian epic Ramayana and its tagline reads “Celebrating the victory of good over evil”. Prabhas plays the protagonist and will be seen portraying the role of Lord Ram aka Adipurush. On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan plays the antagonist, the demon king Raavan aka Lankesh. The makers have not announced a female lead as of yet.

Adipurush will be consecutively shot in Hindi as well as Telugu at once and will be releasing in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada as well. It is set to hit theatres on August 11, 2022. Talking about working with Prabhas, Om Raut had said to PTI, “I think Prabhas is just perfect. His entire persona, the calmness that he has. His eyes are so deep, his stance, the way he carries himself, his entire personality. I could see Adipurush in him and if it wasn’t him, I wouldn’t have made the film”.

