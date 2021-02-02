Prabhas Commences Shoot For 'Adipurush' With Co-actor Saif Ali Khan & Director Om Raut

Film actor Prabhas took to his social media handle and shared the latest update regarding his much-awaited project Adipurush, on Tuesday. Interestingly, Prabhas informed his fans and followers that he, along with the team including co-actor Saif Ali Khan and director Om Raut, has started shooting for the upcoming film. On his social media handle, he shared the poster, which featured the title of the film along with its catchline as it read, "Adipurush / Celebrating Victory of Good Over Evil". A Hindi word, which means start, is also seen written in block letters. Scroll down to take a look at it.

Adipurush's shooting starts

Within a couple of hours, the post received an overwhelming response as it bagged more than two lakh double-taps; and is still counting. On the other hand, many from his 6M followers took to the comments section and extended wishes and prayers for the actor. Meanwhile, a handful of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart, heart-eye and fire emoticons.

Adipurush cast, plot & other details

Interestingly, the team of Adipurush started rolling with motion capture in mid-January. Speaking on the same, producer Prasad Sutar had said, “High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create the world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embark on this journey with Bhushanji.”

On the other hand, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had also informed the moviegoers in January that the mahurat will be organised on February 2. Meanwhile, as per a Pinkvilla report, Om Raut's directorial will be a high on VFX film and the team will be using new techniques of the motion picture to create a never seen before experience for the audience. The technical team along with director Om will be shooting in the city in a closed environment with chroma set up to get used to the technology.

