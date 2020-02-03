Saif Ali Khan Talks About Sara-Kartik Chemistry, Says It Will Attract The Audience

Actor Saif Ali Khan recently opened up about his daughter Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal. He pointed out that their jodi is quite interesting. He also spoke how he is a little possessive about the first instalment of the film and joked that his one is better.

Saif Ali Khan on Sara-Kartik chemistry

Saif Ali Khan recently spoke about the second instalment of his 2011 film, Love Aaj Kal. In an interview with a leading news portal, he spoke about Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry and how the film will attract people to the theatres. Saif Ali Khan said that he often cracks a mildly competitive joke with his daughter Sara Ali Khan. He said he kind of liked the first instalment's (which starred him) trailer more than the second one. He also added that it is not right to compare the two films as romance changes with time and both the films are different. He also mentioned that he is possessive about his film. Towards the end, he said it is just a joke.

Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal

Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen in Love Aaj Kal. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The first instalment of the franchise, which was also titled Love Aaj Kal, starred Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. The upcoming film has already gained recognition as it features the alleged real-life couple together. The trailer of the film was released recently and has gained mixed reactions from the audience. The movie is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020. Have a look at the poster of the film here.

