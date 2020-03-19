The Debate
Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav': All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Web Series

Bollywood News

Post Saif Ali Khan's appearance in 'Sacred Games', the actor is all set to feature in another web series, 'Tandav'. Here are all the details about the show

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan impressed critics and his fans with his portrayal of Sartraj in Netflix's show, Sacred Games. His character in the movie received widespread critical acclaim. Now, post the success of Sacred Games, the actor is all geared up to feature in yet another web-series titled Tandav.

The actor claims that the new web series is based on the acclaimed American political thriller titled House of Cards. The Netflix series, House of Cards is centred around a Democrat and his journey towards stepping into the US presidential office. Saif mentioned in a statement that the show revolves around Indian politics. He also mentions that he does not want to take into consideration American examples, however the new web series is along the lines of House of Cards

The plot of Tandav takes into consideration various factors like the politics among the Dalits and the UP cops and the connection between them. Saif will be essaying the role of a politician in the upcoming show. He related his character to one of the most intelligent advisors of all time, Chanakya, who was an advisor to Chandragupta Maurya. 

Tandav will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who is one of the most popular directors. He has directed some widely popular and successful movies like Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai, and Gunday among others. Fans are even more excited to watch another drama of Saif Ali Khan on the digital platform. 

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan is currently basking in the success of Jawaani Jaaaneman, featuring alongside Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala. Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with the movie. The actor has several other upcoming projects including Dil Bechara and Bunty Aur Babli 2. The movies are currently in the post-production stage.

