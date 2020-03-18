Saif Ali Khan Drops Hints Of Launching Ibrahim In Movies, Says 'it's A Suitable Career'

Saif Ali Khan is often questioned about Ibrahim Khan making a career in Bollywood after Sara Ali Khan decided to take up acting as a profession. The actor is known to be one of those celebrities who has always said that what his children wish to pursue, is their choice and he would not pressurise them to take up the same career their parents have opted for. Recently, in a conversation with a leading daily, Saif Ali Khan dropped hints bout launching his son Ibrahim Ali Khan in Bollywood and how he has guided him to get prepared for the same.

Saif Ali Khan told the leading daily that he doesn’t know if he will launch his son Ibrahim Ali Khan or not, however, it is an option to do so as it is a feasible career choice for him. Furthermore, talking about his son, he said that, he is sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than an academic job. He also mentioned that no one from his family except Sara Ali Khan was interested in pursuing an academic job. Talking about what he had advised Ibrahim Ali Khan regarding acting and Bollywood, he said that it is a completely different universe now with different benchmarks. He would tell him to be well-prepared and choose his films carefully.

In an earlier media interaction, Saif Ali Khan while talking about Ibrahim Ali Khan said that he should join Bollywood as an actor as he is good looking and a charming guy. He added that he definitely thinks all his children are interested in acting. Furthermore, he mentioned that he’s still young, and Saif is keener that he does his university first, then, he would certainly support him in whatever he wants to do.

